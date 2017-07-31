Details about the AT&T-exclusive Galaxy S8 Active have been trickling out for weeks now, but now an official press render for the phone has leaked online, courtesy of noted leaker Evan Blass. It appears to be a pretty different departure from the Otter Box feel of the Galaxy S7 Active.

Just last week we got our first sneak peek at the Galaxy S8 Active, with a leaked photo of the back and a hands-on video being shared on YouTube. Of course, the curved screen of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is ditched in favor of a flat version, which should please those of you who wanted a flat Galaxy S8. This is it, but you’ll need to be on AT&T in order to use it.

Display: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2960 x 1440 w/ Gorilla Glass 5

Memory: 4GB of RAM + 64GB of Storage, microSD up to 256GB

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Rear Camera: 12MP dual- Pixel f/1.7

12MP dual- Pixel f/1.7 Front Camera: 8MP f/1.7

8MP f/1.7 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), GPS/aGPS w/ GLONASS

Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), GPS/aGPS w/ GLONASS Dimensions: 5.99 x 2.95 x .39 inches, 7.34 ounces

5.99 x 2.95 x .39 inches, 7.34 ounces Battery: 4,000mAh with Fast Wireless Charging

4,000mAh with Fast Wireless Charging Durability: IP68 + MIL-STD-810G

IP68 + MIL-STD-810G Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor, Bixby Button

Fingerprint Sensor, Bixby Button Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Colors: Meteor Grey, Titanium Gold

AT&T has yet to announce the phone, but with it passing through the FCC and press renders leaking online, we can’t imagine the announcement is too far away. Are you interested in the Galaxy S8 Active series? Let us know in the comments!