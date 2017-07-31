This year’s offerings from Lenovo-owned Motorola are disappointing a lot of fans, especially the die-hards that loved the Moto X and its Moto Maker concept. Now that Lenovo has taken the reigns of the company, we’ve seen some pretty uninspired design choices. Case in point is this leaked photo render for the Moto G5S Plus.

That’s Pink, Nimbus Blue and Lunar Grey. Yawn. The pink offering is a first for Moto phones, but I can’t tell you how tired I am of writing about different variations of Rose Gold on a new phone. At least this one has a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike some of the competition.

Let us know what you think of these colors for the new Moto G5S Plus in the comments below.

[via Twitter]