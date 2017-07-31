Jul 31st, 2017

Mojang has been hard at work bringing the many different versions of Minecraft into feature parity. That’s great news for mobile players since the PC and console versions often take precedent when it comes to new features.

The long-promised Better Together Update is now in beta for Minecraft: Pocket Edition and with it will come the ability to play with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players. PlayStation 4 and PS Vita players have been left out of this because Sony decided not to pursue cross-platform compatible play with their devices.

So what else is new in the update?

New Features in Better Together Update

  • Stained Glass
  • Fireworks (with Elytra boost!)
  • Parrots
  • Banners
  • Armor stands
  • Jukebox and music discs
  • Recipe Book
  • Book and Quill
  • Ravines
  • COARSE DIRT – O to the M G
  • New world start options: Starting Map, Bonus Chest, Trust Players
  • New game rules: TNT Explodes, Natural Regeneration
  • Added ‘/tickingarea’ command to create areas that still update when no players are there
  • Player permissions
  • Zombie Villager spawn egg
  • In-game host options
  • New loading screens with funny and helpful tips
  • How to Play screen
  • Remix 3D and structure blocks
  • Split-screen (Console only)
  • World conversion

That’s quite a bit of change for one update. If you want to participate in the latest update, you’ll need to join the Minecraft: Pocket Edition beta on Google Play. Here’s how to do that.

How to join the Minecraft: PE beta

  1. Click this link to access the Minecraft: Pocket Edition beta.
  2. Press the bright blue ‘Become a Tester’ button.
  3. Wait for the beta status to update in the Play Store to download the new beta app.
  4. To leave the beta, click ‘Leave Program’ on this page.
local_offer    Minecraft   Minecraft: Pocket Edition  

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertHuawei has high hopes for the Mate 10
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is poised to take down the iPhone 8

In a recent interview, Huawei’s chief of the consumer division claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 would be looking to take on the iPhone 8 directly.

4

more_vertGoogle Play beats Apple App Store in downloads, but not in spending
closeGoogle Play leads the Apple App Store in downloads, but people still spend more money on iOS

It’s probably no surprise that the Google Play Store is absolutely crushing the Apple App Store in app downloads, but iOS is still where the money is at.

5

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

6

more_vertPoor LG G6 sales cause $117 million loss for LG
closeLG’s mobile division reports $117 million loss thanks to LG G6’s poor sales

LG’s quarterly financial results reveal their mobile division is still struggling with sales and high component costs.

7

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

9

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

10

more_vertHuawei drops the price of the Mate 9
closeHuawei drops the price on two of its more popular devices

Huawei has permanently discounted the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X, bringing the price down to $459 and $199, respectively.