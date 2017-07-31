Mojang has been hard at work bringing the many different versions of Minecraft into feature parity. That’s great news for mobile players since the PC and console versions often take precedent when it comes to new features.

The long-promised Better Together Update is now in beta for Minecraft: Pocket Edition and with it will come the ability to play with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players. PlayStation 4 and PS Vita players have been left out of this because Sony decided not to pursue cross-platform compatible play with their devices.

So what else is new in the update?

New Features in Better Together Update

Stained Glass

Fireworks (with Elytra boost!)

Parrots

Banners

Armor stands

Jukebox and music discs

Recipe Book

Book and Quill

Ravines

COARSE DIRT – O to the M G

New world start options: Starting Map, Bonus Chest, Trust Players

New game rules: TNT Explodes, Natural Regeneration

Added ‘/tickingarea’ command to create areas that still update when no players are there

Player permissions

Zombie Villager spawn egg

In-game host options

New loading screens with funny and helpful tips

How to Play screen

Remix 3D and structure blocks

Split-screen (Console only)

World conversion

That’s quite a bit of change for one update. If you want to participate in the latest update, you’ll need to join the Minecraft: Pocket Edition beta on Google Play. Here’s how to do that.

How to join the Minecraft: PE beta