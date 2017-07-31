The latest Humble Mobile Bundle is now live and they’re offering a set of great puzzle games in every single tier. It’s not often that I buy these bundles anymore because I’ve gotten all the games over the years, but I ended up picking up every tier of this one. Here’s a peek at what’s included this time around.

Humble Mobile Bundle – $1 Tier

klocki

Hook

Zenge

Humble Mobile Bundle – $5 Tier

Mini Metro

Human Resource Machine

Deus Ex Go

Humble Mobile Bundle – BTA Tier

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Concrete Jungle

Slayaway Camp

If you’re unfamiliar with these games, I can personally recommend Mini Metro, Human Resource Machine, Deus Ex Go, Concrete Jungle, and Slayaway Camp to anyone who loves puzzle games on mobile. They’re all extremely well done and some of them are downright addicting when you get into them.