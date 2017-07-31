The latest Humble Mobile Bundle is now live and they’re offering a set of great puzzle games in every single tier. It’s not often that I buy these bundles anymore because I’ve gotten all the games over the years, but I ended up picking up every tier of this one. Here’s a peek at what’s included this time around.
Humble Mobile Bundle – $1 Tier
- klocki
- Hook
- Zenge
Humble Mobile Bundle – $5 Tier
- Mini Metro
- Human Resource Machine
- Deus Ex Go
Humble Mobile Bundle – BTA Tier
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Concrete Jungle
- Slayaway Camp
If you’re unfamiliar with these games, I can personally recommend Mini Metro, Human Resource Machine, Deus Ex Go, Concrete Jungle, and Slayaway Camp to anyone who loves puzzle games on mobile. They’re all extremely well done and some of them are downright addicting when you get into them.