Jul 31st, 2017

Adblocking is a contentious point for many internet users, between those who rely on ad revenue for income and those who hate annoying ads. When asked, plenty of people say they’d be happy to whitelist sites if the ads that were displayed were guaranteed to be unobtrusive.

It’s a sticking point for Google too, since so much of their business relies on displaying ads on sites across the globe. That’s why Google has taken a stance of banning all ad blocking apps on Android from the Google Play Store, but it’s still toying with a native ad blocker for Google Chrome in dev and canary builds.

Google says the ads that will be blocked are the intrusive ads that people most cite as the reason for using an ad blocker in the first place. The standards for what constitutes an “intrusive ad” will be agreed upon by members of the Coalition for Better Ads and Google hopes in the long run, this will dissuade the use of third-party blocking software, which often blocks all ads no matter what.

If you want to try it out for yourself to see which ads will be blocked with the native ad blocker, you can download the Chrome Canary app directly from Google Play.

Get Chrome Canary Build
local_offer    Chrome Canary   Google   Google Chrome  

stars Further Reading

Google+ beta now open

Google finds and removes 20 spyware apps

Essential loses top design exec to Google

YouTube Red and Google Play Music to merge

Google now shows suggested YouTube clips

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertHuawei has high hopes for the Mate 10
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is poised to take down the iPhone 8

In a recent interview, Huawei’s chief of the consumer division claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 would be looking to take on the iPhone 8 directly.

4

more_vertGoogle Play beats Apple App Store in downloads, but not in spending
closeGoogle Play leads the Apple App Store in downloads, but people still spend more money on iOS

It’s probably no surprise that the Google Play Store is absolutely crushing the Apple App Store in app downloads, but iOS is still where the money is at.

5

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

6

more_vertPoor LG G6 sales cause $117 million loss for LG
closeLG’s mobile division reports $117 million loss thanks to LG G6’s poor sales

LG’s quarterly financial results reveal their mobile division is still struggling with sales and high component costs.

7

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

9

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

10

more_vertHuawei drops the price of the Mate 9
closeHuawei drops the price on two of its more popular devices

Huawei has permanently discounted the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X, bringing the price down to $459 and $199, respectively.