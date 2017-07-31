Jul 31st, 2017

As we approach Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 8 event — currently scheduled for August 23rd in New York — we’ve already got a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like. There have been countless leaks showing the front glass housing. We’re expecting a more rectangular shape than its Galaxy S cousin, with sharper corners and this latest leak is once again showing just that.

Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, posted the above press render of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black. Don’t be fooled by those deceptively small side bezels — they’ll definitely be a tad thicker than that.

Samsung did something similar in their promotional materials for the Galaxy S8 in which they shaved off a few millimeters and hid them behind artificial glare. This is to make Samsung’s “Infinity Display” look more impressive than it already is.

It’s still unclear if the front bezels will all be black (like the Galaxy S8) or if they’ll be matching the back color like on the Galaxy S7. We’re sure this is only the first of many Galaxy Note 8 press renders that will be leaked before the phone’s launch, so we’ll be keeping an eye out.

via Twitter
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 Active press render showcases front and side

Samsung PhoneCast app brings your favorite video apps to the Gear VR

Galaxy Note 8 may get Netflix HDR

Save $150 on the unlocked Galaxy S8/S8+

Galaxy S8 Active specs leaked

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertHuawei has high hopes for the Mate 10
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is poised to take down the iPhone 8

In a recent interview, Huawei’s chief of the consumer division claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 would be looking to take on the iPhone 8 directly.

4

more_vertGoogle Play beats Apple App Store in downloads, but not in spending
closeGoogle Play leads the Apple App Store in downloads, but people still spend more money on iOS

It’s probably no surprise that the Google Play Store is absolutely crushing the Apple App Store in app downloads, but iOS is still where the money is at.

5

more_vertPoor LG G6 sales cause $117 million loss for LG
closeLG’s mobile division reports $117 million loss thanks to LG G6’s poor sales

LG’s quarterly financial results reveal their mobile division is still struggling with sales and high component costs.

6

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

8

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

9

more_vertHuawei drops the price of the Mate 9
closeHuawei drops the price on two of its more popular devices

Huawei has permanently discounted the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X, bringing the price down to $459 and $199, respectively.

10

more_vertGamers are suing Niantic over Pokemon Go Fest
closeNiantic is getting sued because Pokemon Go Fest sucked so bad

Several people are suing Niantic in a class-action lawsuit for not delivering an enjoyable experience with the first Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago this past weekend.