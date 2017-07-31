As we approach Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 8 event — currently scheduled for August 23rd in New York — we’ve already got a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like. There have been countless leaks showing the front glass housing. We’re expecting a more rectangular shape than its Galaxy S cousin, with sharper corners and this latest leak is once again showing just that.

Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, posted the above press render of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black. Don’t be fooled by those deceptively small side bezels — they’ll definitely be a tad thicker than that.

Samsung did something similar in their promotional materials for the Galaxy S8 in which they shaved off a few millimeters and hid them behind artificial glare. This is to make Samsung’s “Infinity Display” look more impressive than it already is.

It’s still unclear if the front bezels will all be black (like the Galaxy S8) or if they’ll be matching the back color like on the Galaxy S7. We’re sure this is only the first of many Galaxy Note 8 press renders that will be leaked before the phone’s launch, so we’ll be keeping an eye out.

via Twitter