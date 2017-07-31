If you’ve ever used, say, a Bluetooth headset on an iOS device, you may notice that iOS will give you a rough estimate of that device’s battery levels. It’s a really nice feature and makes it so you don’t have to rely on your devices’ built-in battery level indicator noises (which tend to be annoying as all hell).

Unfortunately, Android doesn’t currently have this functionality, but it appears Google is gearing up to implement as evidenced by new APIs being added to AOSP.

Some of you with devices that have specific OEM customization might have seen this already, but if you have a Pixel or anything with close to stock Android, this will be welcome news. The only problem is trying to figure out when, exactly, we’ll see it. We know it can’t be in the initial launch of Android O as Google has already finalized its APIs, but an 8.1 upgrade could be the perfect opportunity for its arrival.

[via XDA]