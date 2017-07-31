A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list. Below you will find the best apps (and biggest updates) from the last month. Check it out and see what apps you missed!

New Android Apps

4vid is an app that allows you to download videos from many video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and more. You don’t need to sign up nor subscribe to any service to download the video you want. Just paste the video URL and you’re done.

This Google app allows Android users to mount an SMB file share in their Downloads/Files app. Users can access their remote files seamlessly from their Android devices, opening, modifying, and deleting them. This app is a direct port of the Samba client.

If you’re constantly on the hunt for a simple photo gallery app that doesn’t have a bunch of needless features. Camera Roll is exactly that. It simply shows your folders and your photos in a minimalistic interface. Camera Roll can also show you the Exif-Data from your photos.

Chatrandom is an app for meeting strangers online. You get paired with a random person for video chat then just “swipe right” to connect with someone new. It’s that simple. With thousands of users online right now, chatting and making new friends is now easier than ever.

Google AMP is great for loading web pages quickly from Google, but sometimes you just want the original page. DeAMPifier will de-amp your links and always make sure the original links load on your device.

FareBot allows you to view your balance, recent trips, and other info for your public transit cards. FareBot requires an NFC device and works best on devices running Android 5.0 or later. It supports cards in a variety of major cities.

Flowx is a unique weather app designed for easy understanding of weather forecasts. Visualize weather with unique smooth swiping, and easy to read graphs for forecast at a glance. With a selection of data choices and customizable widgets.

Fusion 360 is a powerful desktop program for 3D modeling. This app works in conjunction with its companion cloud-based desktop product. Scan QR codes to view job sheets, view and manage individual task status, and more.

Gratus is a simple app to promote good vibes and positivity. It offers a simple interface to encourage to write about the things we’re most grateful for. Gratus will help you remember about these things and make you smile every time you’re reminded of them.

Have you ever seen reviews online that look too good to be true? KReview uses two popular Amazon review analyzer websites to provide you with some insight into whether you can trust that the reviews are real.

Loopsie is a simple app that allows you to create cinemagraphs on your phone. A cinemagraph is a mix between a photo and a video. The quality is usually much better than a GIF, but it still has movement. This is achieved by animating small sections instead of the entire image. Loopsie makes it easy to create your own.

Medal allows you to browse endless streams of high-quality content submitted by users all over the world. Watch gaming highlights, clips, and moments instantly and anywhere. Upvote clips you like, downvote the ones you don’t, and share clips with your friends instantly.

OpenVoice is a high-quality, reservation-less audio conferencing service that allows you to hold discussions with up to 500 participants. The OpenVoice app makes it easy to join and schedule conference calls on the go. No more hassling with access and conference room numbers.

Plexchat is built from the ground up to help guilds organize better and communicate faster. Every guild needs a castle, build out yours with room templates, announcements, and custom avatars. Mix and match over ten permissions to create unique roles and control who can do what and who has access to what.

Samsung is introducing the PhoneCast app that brings Gear VR compatibility to a handful of video streaming services. The app is currently in beta but basically lets you watch movies/TV shows on a 200-inch virtual big screen with a scenic, peaceful lakeside background.

Zombies, Run! 5K Trainer has been around for a while, but now there’s a free version. This is an 8-week training program and audio adventure for beginners that’ll improve your fitness so you can run a 5km distance.

