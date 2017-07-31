It’s been a long wait for the ASUS Zenfone 4 , what with ASUS supposedly planning to announce the line months ago. But the wait is soon over as ASUS has set an August 19th date for the ASUS Zenfone 4’s unveiling.

The event is taking place in Pasay, Philippines, and it’s there we should learn about not only the base model, but also the various offspring such as the Max variant (which is already on sale in Russia, oddly enough) and the Zenfone 4 Zoom.

The promo images for the event make it clear that ASUS has graduated to full dual camera goodness. In fact, they are just excited about its optics in general, with photography dominating the teaser contents through and through. Circle back August 19th for more.

