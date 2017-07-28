Whether you’re having a bad day, the kids are using the TV, or the Mrs is breathing down your neck, there are a lot of reasons to escape into virtual reality. When you do decide you just want to tune out the rest of the world and enjoy a good flick, but this can be a little bit more difficult if you own a Samsung Gear VR. Only a handful of video streaming services are currently compatible with the Samsung Gear VR, which makes your choices somewhat limited.

To fix this, Samsung is introducing the PhoneCast app that brings Gear VR compatibility to a handful of video streaming services. The app is currently in beta but basically lets you watch movies/TV shows on a 200-inch virtual big screen with a scenic, peaceful lakeside background. It’s like a drive-in movie but without the inconvenience that comes from actually leaving your house.

Apps include everything from YouTube, Plex, Kodi, Hulu, Xfinity, Sling TV, Epix, Crackle and more. If you prefer your own media, it’s also compatible with VLC and MX Player. The one notable app absent is Amazon Prime Video, but it’s possible it could be added somewhere down the line. Here’s the current running list in its entirety:

Plex

Vudu

Epix

Hulu

Tubi TV

Crackle

YouTube

NFL

Musically

Kodi

Naver TV

V Live

Kakao TV Live

Smart DMB

Africa TV

Naver Webtoon

Oksusu

Olleh TV Mobile

LTE Video Portal

VLC

Xfinity

Sling TV

MX Player

If you’d like to try PhoneCast VR for yourself, you can download the app from SamMobile via the link below. Just keep in mind that it’s still in beta, so bugs and other weirdness could be prevalent.