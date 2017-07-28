Just a quick heads up for those of you who might be in the market for a new phone, Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. That’s a pretty nice discount for the unlocked version, which will work on any GSM carrier.

Some Amazon answers suggest this phone can be activated on Verizon, but it will take some extra finagling such as speaking with a Verizon rep at a store.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

Display: 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display (2960 x 1440; 571ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 64GB Storage / MicroSD (up to 256GB)

Front Camera: 8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode

8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode Rea Camera: 12MP / Autofocus / Voice Control / HDR / Flash / OIS / Pro Mode / Panorama Mode / Hyperlapse

Battery: 3,000mAh or 3,500mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm

Weight: 163g152

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Sensors: Accelerometer / Gyroscope / Proximity / Ambient Light / GPS / Glonass / Beidou

Colors: Black Carbon / Arctic Silver / Orchid

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Samsung Experience 8.1 / Rapid Charging / 3.5mm Headphone Jack / Bixby AI Personal Assistant / Always On Display / Samsung Knox 2.8

This is a great deal if you’re looking for an unlocked phone you can use on any carrier or network and it’s the cheapest we’ve seen the unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ since they released.