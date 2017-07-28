If you remember back in the early years of the Galaxy S Active lineup, you may recall that the sturdier versions of Samsung’s flagships came to market with lesser internals, including weaker chipsets, less RAM, less sharp displays, and worse cameras.

Thankfully, that has improved in recent times, and those looking for a tank of a device don’t have to put up with it being neutered in other important areas. It seems the same will ring true for the recently-leaked Galaxy S8 Active according to alleged specs leaked on Weibo.

Here’s what we’re said to be getting:

Display: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2960 x 1440 w/ Gorilla Glass 5

Memory: 4GB of RAM + 64GB of Storage, microSD up to 256GB

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Rear Camera: 12MP dual- Pixel f/1.7

12MP dual- Pixel f/1.7 Front Camera: 8MP f/1.7

8MP f/1.7 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), GPS/aGPS w/ GLONASS

Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), GPS/aGPS w/ GLONASS Dimensions: 5.99 x 2.95 x .39 inches, 7.34 ounces

5.99 x 2.95 x .39 inches, 7.34 ounces Battery: 4,000mAh with Fast Wireless Charging

4,000mAh with Fast Wireless Charging Durability: IP68 + MIL-STD-810G

IP68 + MIL-STD-810G Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor, Bixby Button

Fingerprint Sensor, Bixby Button Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Colors: Meteor Grey, Titanium Gold

It basically sounds like a Samsung Galaxy S8 without the edge display. It even seemingly foregoes the 3 front-side hardware buttons the device has become known for, something sure to be a point of contention for those who liked to use those buttons in conditions where they had to use gloves.

So it looks like our hardware expectations won’t be changing. We just hope availability — with it typically being an AT&T-only affair in the United States — will.

[via GSMArena]