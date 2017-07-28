Jul 28th, 2017

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its larger cousin the Galaxy S8+ are great flagship devices for those who don’t mind forking over lots of cash or $30/month on a device plan, Samsung also makes a series of mid-range devices that offer decent specs for a much lower price.

Samsung has made the Galaxy J7 Pro available for the first time in the US, courtesy of Amazon.

The phone starts at $329 for the dual SIM version and comes in Black, Silver, Gold, and Pink. If you don’t need two SIM cards, you can shave $10 bucks off the price to get the phone for $319. So what does that cash get you?

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Specs

  • 5.50″ Full HD display (401 PPI)
  • 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 16GB expandable storage (up to 256GB)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 13MP front camera
  • 3,600mAh non-removable battery
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

The phone launched in June 2017 in India and is now available in the United States exclusively through Amazon. For a mid-range phone, it’s got a nice set of specs and should serve anyone looking to get the most bang for their buck very well. The only downside I can see is that the dual SIM international version of the phone doesn’t have a US warranty.

What do you think?

Get Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

