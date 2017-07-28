OnePlus hasn’t had an easy time with the launch of the OnePlus 5 , which is a shame since the phone offers decent hardware specs and the near-stock Android experience that most enthusiasts have come to expect from their devices. The benchmark cheating that was so prevalent with the OnePlus 3 /3T is still happening on the OnePlus 5, plus a slew of other problems.

After the jelly scroll effect was reported widely in the media, it was discovered that OnePlus used the same display found in the OnePlus 3T and simply flipped it upside down to meet their design needs. The display refreshing from bottom to top instead of top to bottom causes the effect.

Shortly after that, the company addressed an issue with the phone that caused it to reboot when dialing 911. OnePlus worked directly with Qualcomm to fix that issue so it was done in a timely manner, but all of these updates have played havoc on the phone’s battery life.

Now a new report suggests that the next update to OxygenOS will focus on improving the battery life of the OnePlus 5. I’ve been using it now as my daily driver since the phone launched back in June and I’ve regularly been able to squeeze anywhere between seven to eight hours of screen on time out of my device. This report suggests OnePlus may be seeking to elevate that number up to 14 hours of SoT, which is just insane.