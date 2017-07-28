Jul 28th, 2017

Last week, a potentially serious issue affecting OnePlus 5 units was discovered after some users reported the device rebooting upon placing a 911 emergency call. The bug has since been resolved, with OnePlus citing a “modem memory issue” wreaking havoc on some devices and causing the crash. The strange part was how a few other Android devices — Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Sony Xperia Z3, and LG G3 for instance — experienced a strikingly similar bug.

But as so often is the case with Android updates, you fix one thing but break another. Some users have taken to OnePlus’ own user forum to report excessive battery drain — specifically when leaving the device unplugged over night — after updating to the recent 911 fix. I, myself, haven’t been able to replicate the issue on my unit but there have already been a few users chiming in to confirm the bug.

Exactly what’s causing the problem remains to be seen. It seems to be something preventing the phone from sleeping properly and we do know that after pushing out the 911 bug fixing update, OnePlus was reportedly looking to tackle battery life on the OnePlus 5 next. Of course, you can always factory reset your device to see if it fixes the battery draining issue. In the meantime, just hang in there until the next update.

via OnePlus Forum
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5   OTA Updates  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5 next update focuses on battery life

OnePlus 5's 911 bug has been fixed and explained

Moto Z2 Force vs Best Alternatives

DOWNLOAD: Android O Developer Preview 4

Update: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

4

more_vertThe Pixel 2 may feature the Snapdragon 836
closeThe Pixel 2 is said to feature Qualcomm’s next processor

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 processor which provides 10% faster performance than its predecessor.

5

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

6

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

8

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

9

more_vert7 Idiot Ways To Lose Phones
close7 Most Likely Ways Your Idiot Friend Lost Their Phone

A good friend would show you how to find a lost or stolen phone, but a best friend? They’d link you to an article calling you an idiot for losing it…

10

more_vertMoto Z2 Force leaked w/ new Mods and carrier availability
closeMoto Z2 Force photos leaked along with new Moto Mods and carrier availability

Tomorrow Motorola officially takes the wraps off the all new Moto Z2 Force. Along with the phone, Motorola is expected to show off a handful of new Moto Mods, magnetic accessories that attach to the back of the phone.