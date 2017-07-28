Last week, a potentially serious issue affecting OnePlus 5 units was discovered after some users reported the device rebooting upon placing a 911 emergency call. The bug has since been resolved, with OnePlus citing a “modem memory issue” wreaking havoc on some devices and causing the crash. The strange part was how a few other Android devices — Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge , Sony Xperia Z3 , and LG G3 for instance — experienced a strikingly similar bug.

But as so often is the case with Android updates, you fix one thing but break another. Some users have taken to OnePlus’ own user forum to report excessive battery drain — specifically when leaving the device unplugged over night — after updating to the recent 911 fix. I, myself, haven’t been able to replicate the issue on my unit but there have already been a few users chiming in to confirm the bug.

Exactly what’s causing the problem remains to be seen. It seems to be something preventing the phone from sleeping properly and we do know that after pushing out the 911 bug fixing update, OnePlus was reportedly looking to tackle battery life on the OnePlus 5 next. Of course, you can always factory reset your device to see if it fixes the battery draining issue. In the meantime, just hang in there until the next update.

via OnePlus Forum