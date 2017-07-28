Things have changed in the digital world. Ten years ago, smartphones didn’t really exist, Google Reader was the news hound’s headquarters, and Facebook was in diapers. Now that the majority of web traffic is from mobile searches, social media has dominated the world, and apps account for a large percentage of the digital mindshare, we’re wondering: from where do you get your news?

As tech media evolves and our readers’ habits change, we want to make sure we’re reaching you in new and meaningful ways in the places you find most informative and entertaining.

If you’ve got suggestions for us in the comments, let us know!