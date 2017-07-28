Jul 28th, 2017

Things have changed in the digital world. Ten years ago, smartphones didn’t really exist, Google Reader was the news hound’s headquarters, and Facebook was in diapers. Now that the majority of web traffic is from mobile searches, social media has dominated the world, and apps account for a large percentage of the digital mindshare, we’re wondering: from where do you get your news?

As tech media evolves and our readers’ habits change, we want to make sure we’re reaching you in new and meaningful ways in the places you find most informative and entertaining.

If you’ve got suggestions for us in the comments, let us know!

 

stars Further Reading

Chrome will let you customize website notifications in Android O

DEAL: Save big on the Moto Z2 Play

Google Play Movies & TV discounting TV seasonf for episodes already owned

Huawei has high hopes for the Mate 10

Motorola 1080p dash cam is coming soon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

4

more_vertCricket offering 2 unlimited lines for $80/month
closeCricket is offering 2 unlimited data lines for $80/month

Cricket is offering two unlimited lines for only $80/month, but there’s some small print that makes this deal a lot less attractive than it appears.

5

more_vertThe Pixel 2 may feature the Snapdragon 836
closeThe Pixel 2 is said to feature Qualcomm’s next processor

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 processor which provides 10% faster performance than its predecessor.

6

more_vertNew rumors surface regarding the Note 8
closeThe Galaxy Note 8 could feature new colors and a 3X telephoto lens

A new series of rumors confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom.

7

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

9

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

10

more_vert7 Idiot Ways To Lose Phones
close7 Most Likely Ways Your Idiot Friend Lost Their Phone

A good friend would show you how to find a lost or stolen phone, but a best friend? They’d link you to an article calling you an idiot for losing it…