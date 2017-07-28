Jul 28th, 2017

Back during the “old Motorola,” the manufacturer had their hands in all sorts of hardware. Today, you can still find the Motorola brand pop up on more than just smartphones. This is thanks to Motorola Mobility selling their accessories division to Binatone back in 2015.

Binatone’s latest product to feature the Motorola name is a 1080p dash cam for your car. Priced at $99, the Motorola branded dash cam is actually a followup to the older MDC100 model, this time coming equipped with wide angle 1080p camera, 4-inch 480×854 resolution display, and motion detection.

There’s also a micro SD card slot to store footage captured on the device, and according to the folks at Motorola Fans, the dash cam will launch in both Europe and the US in the near future.
Motorola  

