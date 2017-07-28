The Moto X4 could be cheaper than ever. Roland Quandt reports the device will cost around 350 Euro when it hits Europe.

We’ve typically seen Motorola’s balanced models coming in at least the $399 mark or higher. With the Moto X4 expected to be a cross-breed of yesteryear’s Moto X Play and Moto X Style, that means it’ll be a fairly solid mid-ranger, but also has some features typically reserved for premium outings such as a dual camera sensor.

Other supposed specs include an all-glass build, Snapdragon 660 processor, IP68 waterproofing, fast charging 3.0, 3800 mAh battery, and USB Type C. All that for less than $400? We’re listening, Moto.