There isn’t a lot of creativity in nuking a beef patty as quick as possible and slapping it on a bun, but that doesn’t mean fast food franchises aren’t innovating. This month we’ve already seen KFC turn their chicken boxes into bluetooth gaming controllers and now they’ve even launched their own Android Phone. Did you think McDonald’s would just sit idle and let Colonel Sanders reign supreme over Ronald?

The brains behind the Golden Arches have released a limited edition “McDonald’s Boombox” – a fast food tray that doubles as a speaker when you flip it upside down and slip in your smartphone:

Developed in partnership with University of Waterloo’s Audio Research Group and Stacklab, you’ll only have the chance to score one of these if you visit Toronto’s Woodbine Beach on July 28th.

It works in much the same way as your typical amish smartphone speaker: drop it in an empty glass and the sound reverberates. Only in this case the tray was especially designed to accomplish this neat feat.

For more on the science behind the project, check out the video below:

Any Toronto readers plan on scooping one of these up today? If you do, share your experience in the comments!