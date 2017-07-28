Jul 28th, 2017

With more devices coming in the next few months, the biggest adversary for Android OEM’s will be the iPhone 8. Apple has been rumored to be looking to change the design scheme for the device, bringing it in line with devices such as the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 with thinner bezels and a streamlined design.

However, with Samsung nearing the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 and LG looking to launch the LG V30, Huawei is looking to join in on the battle against Apple this Fall. In a recent interview, Richard Yu, chief of Huawei’s consumer division, claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 will “trump the iPhone in many aspects”.

Yu also confirmed that the Mate 10 will launch around the same time as the iPhone 8, which suggests a launch sometime in September for both devices. This estimate follows Apple’s recent launch schedule for its lineup of iPhone’s.

As for the differences with the new Mate 10, Yu stated that the device will feature a “longer battery life, full-screen display – which likely means a bezel-less display with no physical buttons on the front – quicker charging speed, better-photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple”.

Perhaps the biggest news provided via Yu was the fact that Huawei is looking to get out of the budget race. This move is due to the fact that “the margin in this is extremely low, and it’s not making enough profit…” Now, there’s no telling whether this means that we’ll be seeing the end of the Honor lineup, a Huawei subsidiary, or if another move is coming.

Not much has been leaked or revealed regarding the Mate 10 up to this point. The only set of rumors has been that the device will launch in October with a 6-inch “Full Active Display”, which features a 2160×1080 resolution and an 2:1 aspect ratio.

When it comes to the processing power, it’s likely that we’ll see Huawei’s own Kirin 970 SoC make its debut. This chipset is said to rival that of Samsung’s Exynos 8890 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which are powering most of the 2017 flagships.

Let us know what you think about Richard Yu’s comments regarding the Huawei Mate 10 and if this device piques your interest.

[Bloomberg]
