Google is opening up a beta version of Google+ to get feedback about new features and incoming changes, and you can be a part of it.
This isn’t a “come one, come all” situation like Google Play betas. Instead, you’ll have to go the old-fashioned route of submitting an application and hoping to be accepted by the company. They even have a good idea of the kinds of people they want applying:
- Active poster on Google+
- Motivated to learn more about Google+ and contribute to product discussion
- Eagerness to provide high level feedback on our product
If that sounds like you, the application doesn’t take too long to fill out. Find it right here.