Google is opening up a beta version of Google+ to get feedback about new features and incoming changes, and you can be a part of it.

This isn’t a “come one, come all” situation like Google Play betas. Instead, you’ll have to go the old-fashioned route of submitting an application and hoping to be accepted by the company. They even have a good idea of the kinds of people they want applying:

Active poster on Google+

Motivated to learn more about Google+ and contribute to product discussion

Eagerness to provide high level feedback on our product

If that sounds like you, the application doesn’t take too long to fill out. Find it right here.