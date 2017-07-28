Whether you bought a few episodes for a trip, as part of a promo, or merely to test the waters, when it comes down to forking down money to buy an entire season of your favorite TV show it usually means re-buying episodes you already paid for. Google Play Movies & TV wants to change that.
For some seasons of your favorite shows, Google Play Moves & TV will actually let you purchase a season without paying for episodes you already own. Simply browse for your favorite TV shows and when you’re ready to make a purchase, you could see a lower price reflected on the buy page.
It’s a great way to incentivize people to build out their collections, however, there are some caveats. For one, this feature doesn’t work on the iPhone or iPad, which means you’ll have to use the Google Play Movies & TV app on your Android device, smart TV, Roku, or by visiting the play.google.com/store/movies. Other details mentioned on Google’s support page include:
- This feature is available for SD and HD only.
- The price of SD and HD episodes you own count toward completing a season in HD. The price of HD episodes you own won’t count toward completing a season in SD.
- On the details page, you’ll always see the lowest price to complete your season, whether SD or HD.
- If you already own SD episodes before completing the season in HD, the SD episode quality will be upgraded to HD.
- Certain TV shows are not eligible for this feature, like those in your Family Library or those sold in a bundle.
- You can’t combine this feature with promotions. If another promotion offers a lower price for the season, we’ll show you that price before you make your purchase.