Whether you bought a few episodes for a trip, as part of a promo, or merely to test the waters, when it comes down to forking down money to buy an entire season of your favorite TV show it usually means re-buying episodes you already paid for. Google Play Movies & TV wants to change that.

For some seasons of your favorite shows, Google Play Moves & TV will actually let you purchase a season without paying for episodes you already own. Simply browse for your favorite TV shows and when you’re ready to make a purchase, you could see a lower price reflected on the buy page.

It’s a great way to incentivize people to build out their collections, however, there are some caveats. For one, this feature doesn’t work on the iPhone or iPad, which means you’ll have to use the Google Play Movies & TV app on your Android device, smart TV, Roku, or by visiting the play.google.com/store/movies. Other details mentioned on Google’s support page include: