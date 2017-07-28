We love finding and hearing about awesome deals that make their way through the Android stratosphere, and Verizon is offering something awesome for the Moto Z2 Play. The device has been discounted to just $5 per month or a total of $120 after bill credits.

Normally, the Moto Z2 Play is priced at $408 from Verizon, which matches up with the same price as if you were purchasing from Motorola directly. However, Verizon is giving back $288 worth of bill credits for the Z2 Play, which brings the price down to a ridiculous $120.

Now, on top of signing up for a lease contract with the Z2 Play and getting the money back through bill credits, there’s another catch here. You can’t just walk into the store and pick this up for $120, as you’ll need to sign up for Verizon’s unlimited data network, which starts at $65 per month.

As a reminder, the Moto Z2 Play launched back in June and features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display. Powering this workhorse is the Snapdragon 626 SoC along with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage.

Regardless, this is a great deal for a reliable device and is perfect if you’re already tied into the world of Moto Mods. Hit the button below to snag this deal, and let us know if you decide to do so.