Verizon is holding a pretty nice sale to help you get a quality smartphone on the cheap. Starting today, you can get a Pixel on a device payment plan for as little as $5 per month.

There are a few of caveats:

That payment would be necessary over the course of 24 months, which equals about $120.

You need to trade in a fully-paid eligible smartphone that’s in both good working and cosmetic condition.

The discount will be “up to” $300 depending on which phone you trade in, so you may not be able to get as low as $5 as advertised (but should still be close enough to make it a sweet deal).

Unfortunately, Verizon doesn’t list the devices which will help you get your balance that low, but we imagine it’d have to be something made available within the past year or so. Don’t get your hopes too high for the maximum value unless you’re trading in something fairly new like a Galaxy S8, iPhone or LG G5 , for instance.

Verizon also has other offers on tap if you’re not quite interested in the Pixel:

Also starting on July 27, for a limited time get up to $300 back with select trade in when switching to Verizon or adding a line on device payment

For a limited time, buy a Gizmo device and get a $25 gift card. Upgrade to a $75 gift card when you add a GizmoTab

Starting August 1, save $10 on the JBL Clip 2 (now $49.99, normally $59.99) and the Mophie Powerstation 6000 (now $69.99, normally $79.99) throughout the whole month.

As always, these deals won’t last forever so take advantage as soon as you can.

