Sharp is preparing to announce a pair of new AQUOS smartphones and while we don’t typically see Sharps Android devices land stateside, some of the more interesting hardware components might.

The Sharp AQUOS S1 was leaked showing a display panel that looks nearly identical to the recently announced Essential Phone (PH-1). The phone clearly has a nearly bezel-less display on top — save for a front facing camera cutout — and according leaked information, the S1 will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with an odd 17:9 aspect ration. That’s more stretched out than the usual 16:9 aspect ratio, but not quite like the 18:9 ratio we’ve seen on the LG G6 .

The rest of the hardware on the phone is only slightly less exciting, with the phone being powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor and coming equipped with a dual-camera setup. There appears to be a large chin at the bottom, housing a fingerprint sensor/home button. As is the trend these days, the phone could arrive in two different storage/RAM configs: a 64GB/4GB model, or slightly more pricey 64GB/6GB version.

There’s also a higher-end Sharp AQUOS S2. Sharp has already scheduled a press event for the AQUOS S2 on August 8th. A press render of the phone has leaked ahead of the event, showing an even more impressive “bezel-less” display, complete with a fingerprint sensor that appears to be located beneath the display. It will be interesting to see how well the technology works for Sharp after Samsung reportedly had trouble with it, forcing them to go with an awkwardly placed rear sensor last minute.

