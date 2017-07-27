Huawei is still working on building its US presence and began making its move last year with the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X . These devices have gained much praise from various outlets, including Phandroid, and are still considered a fine option for a new device.

However, since Huawei’s lineup is not offered through any carriers, that means you’ll need to purchase these devices outright. When released, the Mate 9 was priced at $499.99 and the Honor 6X was priced at $249.99.

Yesterday, Huawei made the move to drop the price on these devices, permanently. Now, you can get the Huawei Mate 9 for just $459.99, and the Honor 6X is now priced at just $199.99.

As a reminder of what the devices are capable of, we’ll start with the Mate 9. The device features a display measuring in at 5.9-inches while being powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The Mate 9 also features a humongous 4,000mAh non-removable battery, which should get you through the day with no issues, and then some. Finally, the device also features a dual-camera setup with a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP color lens.

If you’re interested in picking up either of these devices, you can hit the buttons below to pick up the device of your choice.