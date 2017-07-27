Jul 27th, 2017

Huawei is still working on building its US presence and began making its move last year with the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X. These devices have gained much praise from various outlets, including Phandroid, and are still considered a fine option for a new device.

However, since Huawei’s lineup is not offered through any carriers, that means you’ll need to purchase these devices outright. When released, the Mate 9 was priced at $499.99 and the Honor 6X was priced at $249.99.

Yesterday, Huawei made the move to drop the price on these devices, permanently. Now, you can get the Huawei Mate 9 for just $459.99, and the Honor 6X is now priced at just $199.99.

As a reminder of what the devices are capable of, we’ll start with the Mate 9. The device features a display measuring in at 5.9-inches while being powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The Mate 9 also features a humongous 4,000mAh non-removable battery, which should get you through the day with no issues, and then some. Finally, the device also features a dual-camera setup with a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP color lens.

If you’re interested in picking up either of these devices, you can hit the buttons below to pick up the device of your choice.

Buy the Honor 6X
Buy the Huawei Mate 9
