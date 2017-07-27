Jul 27th, 2017

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai revealed during Alphabet’s earnings call that he expects to see at least 11 handsets that are Daydream VR compatible to be available to purchase before the end of the year. Right now, there are only a handful of phones that support the feature, but that should change before the year is out.

Current Daydream VR Compatible Phones

Of course, the next generation of Pixel devices is expected to support Daydream VR and Samsung has announced that it will update the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ to include support, so that leaves at least one other handset that will be released before the end of the year that we know nothing about.

Daydream VR is a nice alternative to mainstream tech like the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift for 360-degree video, since the headset is much lighter and easier to wear. Don’t forget to check out our hands on with the Daydream VR headset and let us know if you have a phone that’s compatible.
