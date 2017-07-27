Jul 27th, 2017

There’s nothing like getting some free Google Play credit to spend on apps, games, music, or whatever else your heart desires. It seems as though Google is offering a promotion that’s showing up in the Google Play Store in one of the large banner spots.

How to check for $1 free credit

  1. Open Google Play Store on your device
  2. The banner will appear at the top of the screen
  3. Click it to reap your free credits
  4. Credit expires on September 14th, so buy something before then

Clicking the banner gives you a buck to spend and the pop up seems to indicate that it’ll expire on September 14th, so use it or lose it. If you’re looking for even more ways to earn some free credits, check out the Google Opinion Rewards app.
