Google has been hinting to everyone that they think getting rid of expandable storage is the way to go, but smartphone manufacturers have remained steadfast in their desire to offer this option for folks who refuse to let go. Still, it may be necessary to do some legwork to find quality phones with microSD card slots. Don’t worry about doing it yourself, though, as we’re here to help. Here are the best smartphones with expandable memory.

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, and more.

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

The HTC U11 comes as the cream of the crop for HTC phones. It has a striking new look unlike anything we’ve seen from the company before, and also comes with the internals to have it handle anything you can throw at it, including the latest Snapdragon chipset and 4GB of RAM. And if you happen to be a photographer who needs a beasty camera, there’s little better available on the market as it has the highest rating on DxOMark.

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

The original Moto G was one of the first phones to show that affordable devices don’t have to be bad. Motorola followed up that phone with another great device. The Moto G5 has a nice 1080p display, capable 13MP camera, an Octa-Core Snapdragon 430, and it runs a nearly stock version of Android Nougat.

