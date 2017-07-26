Jul 26th, 2017

We’ve been hearing for a while now that TSA would crack down on security regulations for domestic flights in the US, as they’ve already done for international flights both to and from the country. Now it appears as if those same strict regulations will extend to all domestic flights in the future.

TSA officials will now require all electronics larger than a cellphone to be removed from carry-on bags and placed in their own bin for X-Ray screening. That means laptops, tablets, e-readers, and handheld game consoles will all have to be scanned solo. No standard size for “larger than a cellphone” has been clarified, so we’re unsure where those with phablets sit.

As always, TSA is offering exceptions to the rule if you sign up for TSA’s Precheck program. That $85 will cost you a set of fingerprints and your time to register, but you’ll no longer have to remove your large electronic devices from your carry-on luggage.

TSA’s murky language on the size of the device that is subject to these regulations and whether or not certain larger smartphones qualify as tablets will no doubt lead to even longer lines at the airport. What do you think of this change?

local_offer    TSA  

stars Further Reading

TSA blocks dead devices at some airports

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertDEAL: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8
closeDEAL: Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung and Best Buy are both offering up to $300 on either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to celebrate the launch of the Coral Blue color variant.

3

more_vertRumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
closeHere’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (so far)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to be launching by the end of August, so we take a look at everything regarding the device to determine what’s going to be coming.

4

more_vertList of Bixby Voice commands
closeFull List of Bixby Voice Commands for Galaxy S8 & S8+

Bixby can do pretty much anything you can do. It can even go so far as to scroll up and down on webpages for you. The idea is for you to be completely hands-free.

5

more_vertMotion Stills is now available for Android after a year on iOS
closeAfter a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills is finally available on Android

We’ve been doing this Android thing long enough to know that occasionally Google will debut new apps or features on iOS before they hit their own mobile OS. After a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills app is finally available on Android.

6

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

7

more_vertThe Moto Z2 Force isn't shaping up to be amazing
closeThe Moto Z2 Force may not be as amazing as we think

A new round of rumors has been shared which confirms a fair bit of information regarding the Moto Z2 Force ahead of its official announcement next week.

8

more_vertCricket offering 2 unlimited lines for $80/month
closeCricket is offering 2 unlimited data lines for $80/month

Cricket is offering two unlimited lines for only $80/month, but there’s some small print that makes this deal a lot less attractive than it appears.

9

more_vertGoogle's news feed is getting another big update
closeGoogle’s news feed is getting a whole lot smarter starting today

Google has been fine tuning their machine learning algorithms for awhile now. In an update rolling out to their news feed, Google will now should you trending stories from around the world.

10

more_vertThe Pixel 2 may feature the Snapdragon 836
closeThe Pixel 2 is said to feature Qualcomm’s next processor

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 836 processor which provides 10% faster performance than its predecessor.