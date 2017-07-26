In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones. New CAD drawings for the Pixel 2 seem to show as much, anyway.

The renders were created by OnLeaks, and show slight differences compared to the originally leaked renders we’ve seen, including the presence of a second speaker slit at the bottom of the display.

One other key change seems to be the orientation of the camera sensor and flash: the sensor seems to bookend the flash, and not the other way around as previously shown. That will end up being a minor detail, we’re sure, but it’s a difference nonetheless. This also shows us Google may be sticking with a single camera module, but if the camera is even only a little better than the original Pixel’s, it won’t matter.

As for the dimensions, we’re looking at a fairly sleek device at 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm (8.2 mm with the camera bump) for the Pixel 2, and157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm (8.6 mm with lady lumps) for the XL model. Find more angles of this thing at the source link ahead.

[via MySmartPrice]