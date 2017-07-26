A few weeks ago we told you about the Nokia 6, which is an Amazon exclusive phone. You can snag the device for only $179 if you don’t mind putting up with Amazon’s ads, or you can get the ad-free experience for $229.

For your money, you’re getting a 5.2″ Full HD LCD display powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 chipset with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 16MP rear facing camera. The phone comes with a near stock version of Android 7.1 too, so you don’t have to worry about annoying carrier and manufacturer customizations. The phone is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

HMD Global also seems committed to speedy updates with their Nokia series of phones, too.

The black and blue versions of the Nokia 6 went up for sale a few weeks ago and are now on backorder. Meanwhile, today marks the first day of availability for this phone in the Silver color. Strangely enough, only the ad-free version of the silver Nokia 6 is available for pre-order.

The copper version of the Nokia 6 is also available for pre-order, but its delivery time is estimated to be between 1 to 3 months on Amazon. Earlier reports suggest the phone will launch in August. The phone has been highly popular in China when it launched earlier this year, selling out in less than a minute in China.