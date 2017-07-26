Jul 26th, 2017

We thought we saw it all when KFC started offering Bluetooth keyboard meal trays, but they seem keen on one-upping themselves with something even cooler. They call it the gamer box, a castle of finger-licking goodness that’s flanked by gaming controls and topped with a smartphone mount.

This seems to be a promotional item in India at the moment. The idea here is you attach your phone to the box using the spring-loaded mount (where the gaming-appropriate Mountain Dew used to rest), and hold the controller like you would any other to play your mobile games as if you were playing a full fledged handheld.

It’s ugly, clunky as all hell, and the most awesome thing I’ve ever seen come out of KFC. I want one, and so should you. Check it out in the video above.
