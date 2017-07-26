Jul 26th, 2017

IP cameras are becoming increasingly popular with consumers nowadays. This has to do with the ever dropping prices and the practicality of watching over your home/office. There are a lot of different variations of wireless IP cameras on the market and choosing one — especially a good one that won’t break the bank — can be a challenge. So, if you’re in the market for an IP camera setup, you may want to check out this latest deal from Amazon. 

For a short period of time Annke has reduced their HD 720p Wireless Wi-Fi Camera w/ 2-Way Audio and Remote Pan/Tilt  from $69.99 down to $39.89 using the code ‘RBO4WV2C. The package comes with the 720p HD Camera which has a sleek and minimal design, not to mention it has clear two way audio for seamless interactions. Setup is easy, requiring you scan the QR code to connect to a network. Inside the Android or iOS app you are able to control playback, record from the cameras remotely and also receive push notifications when motion is detected. 

This system is great for having a baby monitor in the house or even a camera to monitor the office while you are away. If you are interested in picking up the Annke HD 720p IP Camera, you’ll find it via the link below.

