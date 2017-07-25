Jul 25th, 2017

Early this morning the Moto Z2 Force was officially unveiled to the world. By now you already know the gist: the Moto Z2 Force is a followup to last year’s Verizon exclusive Moto Z Force, coming equipped with a shatter proof display, top notch hardware, dual-cameras, and the ability to augment the device with attachable Moto Mod accessories.

But arguably the device’s biggest “feature” is that it’s no longer tied down to Verizon, with the Moto Z2 Force being the first Motorola device in quite some time to be offered across all 4 major carriers in the US. This forces competition between carriers who want nothing more than your business and as you would expect, T-Mobile is offering one hell of a deal on the Moto Z2 Force.

Starting today (July 25th) — and only for a limited time — T-Mobile is offering a BOGO free deal on the Moto Z2 Force. The free Z2 Force will come by way of a rebate card for $750 and both phones will have to bought through T-Mobile’s 24-month payment plan. T-Mobile says new or existing customers can take part in the deal and for more details, hit up T-Mobile’s offer page here.

Buy the Moto Z2 Force on T-Mobile
local_offer    Moto Z2 Force   Motorola   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

First Look: Moto Z2 Force [GALLERY]

Moto 360 Cam 4K camera mod announced

Moto Z2 Force vs Best Alternatives

POLL: Moto Z2 Force Worth It?

Moto Z2 Force vs. Moto Z Force

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

2

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

3

more_vertDEAL: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8
closeDEAL: Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung and Best Buy are both offering up to $300 on either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to celebrate the launch of the Coral Blue color variant.

4

more_vertRumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
closeHere’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (so far)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to be launching by the end of August, so we take a look at everything regarding the device to determine what’s going to be coming.

5

more_vertUpdate: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls
closeUpdate: It’s not just the OnePlus 5 that can’t make 911 calls

Anecdotal reports suggest it’s more than just the OnePlus 5 device that can’t make calls. Lots of Android phone owners are reporting the reboot issue.

6

more_vertList of Bixby Voice commands
closeFull List of Bixby Voice Commands for Galaxy S8 & S8+

Bixby can do pretty much anything you can do. It can even go so far as to scroll up and down on webpages for you. The idea is for you to be completely hands-free.

7

more_vertMotion Stills is now available for Android after a year on iOS
closeAfter a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills is finally available on Android

We’ve been doing this Android thing long enough to know that occasionally Google will debut new apps or features on iOS before they hit their own mobile OS. After a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills app is finally available on Android.

8

more_vertVerizon admits to capping video speeds on their network
closeVerizon admits to capping video streaming speeds on their network, says it’s only test

After some users noticed slower data speeds when streaming Netflix and YouTube, Verizon is coming clean, admitting to capping speeds during a “test.”

9

more_vertThe Moto Z2 Force isn't shaping up to be amazing
closeThe Moto Z2 Force may not be as amazing as we think

A new round of rumors has been shared which confirms a fair bit of information regarding the Moto Z2 Force ahead of its official announcement next week.

10

more_vertCricket offering 2 unlimited lines for $80/month
closeCricket is offering 2 unlimited data lines for $80/month

Cricket is offering two unlimited lines for only $80/month, but there’s some small print that makes this deal a lot less attractive than it appears.