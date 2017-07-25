Early this morning the Moto Z2 Force was officially unveiled to the world. By now you already know the gist: the Moto Z2 Force is a followup to last year’s Verizon exclusive Moto Z Force, coming equipped with a shatter proof display, top notch hardware, dual-cameras, and the ability to augment the device with attachable Moto Mod accessories.

But arguably the device’s biggest “feature” is that it’s no longer tied down to Verizon, with the Moto Z2 Force being the first Motorola device in quite some time to be offered across all 4 major carriers in the US. This forces competition between carriers who want nothing more than your business and as you would expect, T-Mobile is offering one hell of a deal on the Moto Z2 Force.

Starting today (July 25th) — and only for a limited time — T-Mobile is offering a BOGO free deal on the Moto Z2 Force. The free Z2 Force will come by way of a rebate card for $750 and both phones will have to bought through T-Mobile’s 24-month payment plan. T-Mobile says new or existing customers can take part in the deal and for more details, hit up T-Mobile’s offer page here.