The Moto Z2 Force brings a wealth of refinements over the original model, including a beefier chipset, dual cameras, and more. What else rests under the hood?

Moto Z2 Force Specs

Display: 5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield Display

5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield Display Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB + microSD

64GB + microSD Rear Camera: Dual 12MP IMX 386 sensors (RGB + Monochrome)

Dual 12MP IMX Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Mods

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Mods Audio: USB Type-C (3.5mm adapter included)

USB Type-C (3.5mm adapter included) Dimensions: 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm

76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm Weight: 143g

143g Battery: 2,730mAh non-removable w/ TurboPower Charger

A Worthy Successor?

At the end of the day, the Moto Z2 Force sounds like a great 2017 device in its own right, but compared to the original it could be seen as more of an incremental upgrade than sheer evolution. In any case, this one is worth talking about against the stiff field of competition.