Jul 25th, 2017

The Moto Z2 Force brings a wealth of refinements over the original model, including a beefier chipset, dual cameras, and more. What else rests under the hood?

Moto Z2 Force Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield Display
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB + microSD
  • Rear Camera: Dual 12MP IMX386 sensors (RGB + Monochrome)
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Mods
  • Audio: USB Type-C (3.5mm adapter included)
  • Dimensions: 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm
  • Weight: 143g
  • Battery: 2,730mAh non-removable w/ TurboPower Charger

A Worthy Successor?

At the end of the day, the Moto Z2 Force sounds like a great 2017 device in its own right, but compared to the original it could be seen as more of an incremental upgrade than sheer evolution. In any case, this one is worth talking about against the stiff field of competition.
