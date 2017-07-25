Here’s a deeper look at the Moto Z2 Force for you, alongside the new Moto 360 Cam Moto Mod that’ll launch beside it August 10th.

What we’re getting here is a mostly familiar smartphone, with a few key upgrades that makes it a worthy successor. That includes the inclusion of dual 12MP cameras and a bump to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset.

And here it is with the Moto 360 Cam attached and in action:

Stay tuned as we look to bring you more coverage from the Moto Z2 launch event, including hands-on video, camera samples, and more! Don’t forget to explore the rest of our launch coverage to catch up on everything that’s new!