Jul 25th, 2017

Today’s the day that many of you have been waiting for, as Motorola is slated to announce its 2017 flagship with the Moto Z2 Force. Over the last few months, we’ve learned all different kinds of information, and today is the climax of everything as we’ll be getting a first look at the device.

It seems that Motorola is looking to take a different route when it comes to its 2017 flagship lineup. Instead of releasing two devices under the family brand, it seems that we’ll only be seeing one device launched, with the standard Moto Z being relegated to the oft-rumored Moto X4.

As for what we expect to see from the Z2 Force, we’re looking at a device slated to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. That means flagship-level specs, with the Snapdragon 835 SoC providing the power along with 4GB of RAM.

Moto Z2 Force Rumored Specs:

  • 5.5-inch QHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Expandable Storage
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera (expecting 2 camera sensors)
  • Fingerprint Scanner
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  • 156.32 x 76.36 x 5.99(8.5 w/camera bump) mm

We’re also expecting to see the return of Motorola’s patented ShatterShield technology which promises to keep your display safe from any major drops or scratches. However, we’re hoping for an improved version of this display, as the original Moto Z Force felt a bit too much like plastic for our taste.

Regardless, the biggest change for Motorola’s flagship device will likely be the addition of another camera sensor. This throws Motorola into the dual-camera market, which has intrigued many as we have seen various offerings made from other OEMs all year.

If you want to catch up on everything that we know regarding the Moto Z2 Force, check out the links below. In the meantime, let us know what you’re hoping to see from Motorola and be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Phandroid for coverage of today’s event and more!

Recommended Reading
local_offer    Moto Z2 Force   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z2 Force  

stars Further Reading

Moto Z2 Force leaked w/ new Mods and carrier availability

The Moto Z2 Force isn't shaping up to be amazing

DEAL: Get a free Moto Mod with the unlocked Moto Z

Rumor Roundup: Moto Z2 Force

New Moto Z2 Force teaser arrives

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

2

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

3

more_vertDEAL: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8
closeDEAL: Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung and Best Buy are both offering up to $300 on either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to celebrate the launch of the Coral Blue color variant.

4

more_vertRumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
closeHere’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (so far)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to be launching by the end of August, so we take a look at everything regarding the device to determine what’s going to be coming.

5

more_vertUpdate: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls
closeUpdate: It’s not just the OnePlus 5 that can’t make 911 calls

Anecdotal reports suggest it’s more than just the OnePlus 5 device that can’t make calls. Lots of Android phone owners are reporting the reboot issue.

6

more_vertSamsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9
closeSamsung Galaxy S9 could use the same exact display as the S8/S8+

Samsung is reportedly planning to use the same Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 for next year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, only with one big new feature…

7

more_vertRumor Roundup: Moto Z2 Force
closeHere’s everything we know about the Moto Z2 Force so far

The Moto Z2 Force is due to be unveiled on July 25th, and we’re here to take a look at everything we’ve seen regarding what the device is expected to bring to the market once it is launched.

8

more_vertHow to unlock PC with Galaxy S8
closeHow to unlock a Windows 10 PC with the Samsung Galaxy S8

Instead of typing in your password on your PC like a caveman, you can use the fingerprint scanner on your phone. It will make you feel like Tony Stark.

9

more_vertList of Bixby Voice commands
closeFull List of Bixby Voice Commands for Galaxy S8 & S8+

Bixby can do pretty much anything you can do. It can even go so far as to scroll up and down on webpages for you. The idea is for you to be completely hands-free.

10

more_vertMotion Stills is now available for Android after a year on iOS
closeAfter a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills is finally available on Android

We’ve been doing this Android thing long enough to know that occasionally Google will debut new apps or features on iOS before they hit their own mobile OS. After a year on iOS, Google’s Motion Stills app is finally available on Android.