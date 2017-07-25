Today’s the day that many of you have been waiting for, as Motorola is slated to announce its 2017 flagship with the Moto Z2 Force. Over the last few months, we’ve learned all different kinds of information, and today is the climax of everything as we’ll be getting a first look at the device.

It seems that Motorola is looking to take a different route when it comes to its 2017 flagship lineup. Instead of releasing two devices under the family brand, it seems that we’ll only be seeing one device launched, with the standard Moto Z being relegated to the oft-rumored Moto X4.

As for what we expect to see from the Z2 Force, we’re looking at a device slated to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 . That means flagship-level specs, with the Snapdragon 835 SoC providing the power along with 4GB of RAM.

Moto Z2 Force Rumored Specs:

5.5-inch QHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

12MP Rear Camera (expecting 2 camera sensors)

Fingerprint Scanner

USB Type-C

3.5mm Headphone Jack

156.32 x 76.36 x 5.99(8.5 w/camera bump) mm

We’re also expecting to see the return of Motorola’s patented ShatterShield technology which promises to keep your display safe from any major drops or scratches. However, we’re hoping for an improved version of this display, as the original Moto Z Force felt a bit too much like plastic for our taste.

Regardless, the biggest change for Motorola’s flagship device will likely be the addition of another camera sensor. This throws Motorola into the dual-camera market, which has intrigued many as we have seen various offerings made from other OEMs all year.

If you want to catch up on everything that we know regarding the Moto Z2 Force, check out the links below. In the meantime, let us know what you’re hoping to see from Motorola and be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Phandroid for coverage of today’s event and more!

Recommended Reading