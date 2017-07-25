I have to admit, I always die a little on the inside when smartphone manufacturers release souped up versions of their phones outside of the US. This has become an alarming trend, one we’ve seen in devices like the Galaxy S8 which offers a 128GB storage/6GB RAM model in Asia but not here in the US. The same could also be said about the upcoming Moto Z2 Force which will have a similar storage/RAM config exclusively for China (at least initially).

As someone who values performance above anything else in their smartphone, I have to admit it stings not having the opportunity to throw down my money for these higher end models. As someone who has experienced the joys of 6GB of RAM in an Android device — even 8GB of mind blowing RAM in the OnePlus 5 — it makes a world of difference in the speed and performance. I really can’t stress this enough.

Today, HTC is joining the ranks of smartphone makers with 128GB/6GB configurations, where the high-end model of the HTC U11 is now officially available for pre-order. The phone is only available in the “Amazing Silver” color (which is honestly more baby blue than anything) and can be yours for $730, a full $80 more expensive than the regular 64GB/4GB model.

Whether this upgrade in storage and RAM has any sort of value is up to you. Options are definitely nice, I just wish this model existed before I jumped on the regular model at launch. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles for early adopters, I guess.