Jul 24th, 2017

As modern smartphones get smaller and sleeker, battery life enthusiasts are having to make some important choices. It sucks that manufacturers like Samsung and LG have shied away from the removable battery, but the next best thing for those if an extended battery case, if you don’t mind the extra bulk.

ZeroLemon has been making extended battery cases for a while now and they’ve finally released versions available for the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, and the LG G6. The cases are made in such a way so that they’re open near the camera and fingerprint sensors, so you can still access those features.

The Galaxy S8 case provides an extra 8,500mAh battery, which should be enough to charge your phone at least twice when the internal battery runs out. The Galaxy S8+ has two different cases, depending on your power needs. The bulkier 8,500mAh provides maximum power, while the smaller 6,300mAh provides a significant boost without adding too much bulk. Finally, the LG G6 battery case features an 8,000mAh battery pack for $39.99. The other two run $59.99.

Galaxy S8+ Battery Case ($39.99)
Galaxy S8 Battery Case ($59.99)
LG G6 Battery Case ($59.99)
 
