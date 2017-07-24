It was back in April when rumors surrounding a followup to last year’s Galaxy S7 Active first surfaced. It seemed like a no-brainer. Samsung has been building more rugged versions of the Galaxy S line since the Galaxy S4 Active and they’ve yet to skip a beat.

Things got a little more real when a full frontal photo of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked, showing wonderfully thin bezels, no hardware navigation buttons (a staple of the Galaxy S Active line), and a flat display. We knew the phone was getting close to a launch when it popped up in Geekbench before eventually turning up at the FCC earlier this month.

Now, real life photos — and even a hands-on video — of the phone have finally turned up, showing the phone from just about nearly angle. The Galaxy S8 Active is still an AT&T exclusive (whenever they get around to announcing the device) and from the looks of things, makes the phone much more durable by ditching the fragile curved display and glass back of the regular S8.

Everything else about the phone is the same as the Galaxy S8, featuring the same internal hardware just with a more rugged MIL-STD-810G shell. No word yet on pricing or an actual release date, but it can’t be far now.

via SlashLeaks