We are less than a month away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and we’re learning more information about the device. There has already been quite a few leaks and rumors regarding the Note 8’s camera, and whether we’ll see a dual-camera setup or a traditional single sensor setup.

A new claim from a Chinese analyst not only confirms that the Note 8 will feature a dual-camera setup, but also confirms that one of these sensors will be a telephoto lens. This will give the Note 8 a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP for those telephoto shots.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

The other rumor regarding the Note 8 comes when it comes to the color options that will be made available. The Galaxy Note 7 was available in four color options, but the Note 8 may only be available in three.

According to @rquandt, the Note will “at least” be coming in Black, Orchid Grey, and a previously unknown color named “Deep Blue”. The only idea that would make sense for a new color would be something closer to blue used in Samsung’s logo.

But we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled to see what’s to come as we get closer to the launch event.

[GSM Arena | Twitter]