Tomorrow Motorola officially takes the wraps off the all new Moto Z2 Force. Along with the phone, Motorola is expected to show off a handful of new Moto Mods, magnetic accessories that attach to the back of the phone.

While we’re waiting for the official announcement, it seems details about the Z2 Force’s carrier availability — along with the aforementioned Moto Mods — have already been leaked. @evleaks claims the Z2 Force will be available across all major carriers in the US which includes, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

That’s pretty big news seeing as how last year’s model was great, albeit exclusive only to Verizon’s network. There was an unlocked model that came later, but a $600+ smartphone is a tough sell when the majority of folks would rather make payments through their carrier.

Motorola, as you know, is a subsidiary of Lenovo. Well, last week Lenovo Tech World 2017 kicked off and we had a good feeling something regarding the upcoming Moto Z2 Force would leak out from the event. Turns out, the phone was indeed pictured before its official unveiling, showing off the new dual-camera hardware on the back and improved design. There was even a press render of some sort showing off the phone alongside new Moto Mods like a the controller grip and what appears to be some kind of 360-degree camera Mod.

According to rumors, the Moto Z2 Force is expected to come equipped with an unbreakable 5.5-inch “ShatterShield” display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. As per the usual, there will be a souped up variant for regions outside the US (like China) featuring 64GB of storage and more impressive 6GB of RAM.

We’ll have to wait until the event to learn more about the pricing and availability of both the Z2 Force and new Moto Mods, so stay tuned.

