T-Mobile’s Scam ID and Scam Block features were first rolled out in April of this year, but now it looks like the service will be rolling out to those with prepaid MetroPCS plans, too. MetroPCS is an MVNO that piggybacks on T-Mobile’s network, so it’s not too surprising a move.

Scam ID works by showing a “Scam Likely” alert alongside the call. With Scam Block, these numbers will be prevented from ringing you entirely. Scam ID will begin working for MetroPCS customers tomorrow, while Scam Block will have to be enabled.

How to enable Scam Block on MetroPCS

Open your dialer and press #662#.

To turn Scam Block off, open your dialer and dial #632#.

To test whether it’s turned on or off, dial #787#.

T-Mobile notes that since it enabled this service for its customers, it has blocked more than 243 million scam and spam calls, which is an impressive number.

