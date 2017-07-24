Those of you enjoying Android O will be happy to learn that Developer Preview 4 is now available for download. Folks with the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL can download the factory images needed to flash their devices and give it a whirl.

Google’s official timeline for the launch doesn’t say it, but this is pretty much going to be what we get once the full Android O update lands, as all changes and APIs are final and the bulk of the work to the finish line will be optimization and bug squashing. As such, it’s as good a time as any to try it out if you’ve been holding out.

As for the full release, Google still doesn’t have a date to offer, however its Q3 designation means we’ll have it well before winter arrives.

You can grab the latest update by opting into the beta program here on your eligible device. Those preferring to flash it manually can find download links and instructions right here.

