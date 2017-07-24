Jul 24th, 2017

Smartphones are getting slimmer and prettier, but the cost of the aesthetic boon we’re experiencing is an abundance of engineering work to make that happen, and one thing most manufacturers have figured out is that sealing the battery opens up a world of possibilities for them. As such, it can be tough to find a good smartphone phone with a removable battery in 2017.

Considering this is one of the most important features smartphone owners still clamor for, we’re going to help out by identifying the best smartphones that you can get where swapping and replacing the battery is still an option. Let’s have a look!

LG V20

LG has become the brand of choice for folks who want good smartphones with removable batteries. The LG V20 is a flagship smartphone with such a trait, with its 3,200mAh pack offering a good bit of juice on its own.

Of course, you aren’t compromising on other quality pieces as the phone features a 5.7-inch Quantum IPS display, Snapdragon 820 chipset, dual-rear cameras, a secondary display, and more. It’s also pretty sturdy with its MIL-STD 810G specification.

LG G5

The LG G5 actually has a slide out battery, something we don’t often see in smartphones. Aside from the fact that swapping batteries is like switching magazines in a gun, you can also buy an extended battery attachment and add even more battery life.

While the LG G5’s modularity ultimately proved to be a failed gimmick, it does still hold its own as a nice smartphone. It has a Snapdragon 820 chipset that runs Android 7.0 Nougat smoothly, 4GB of RAM, a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, dual cameras, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

This phone is approaching long in the tooth status, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 can still serve you well in 2017. It has that removable battery trait that we’re after, but also holds its own as a multitasking powerhouse thanks to the advent of the S-Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is a bit long in the tooth by 2017’s standards, but remains a fantastic smartphone at the right price point. You can also opt for the Galaxy Note Edge, which is basically the same phone with an Edge display.

Moto G5

Looking for a more affordable option? The Moto G5 offers this now-unique benefit at a very low cost. Starting at $200, the Moto G5 boasts a 12MP camera, a Snapdragon octa-core chipset, the latest version of Android, and a crisp 5.2-inch 1080p display. It’s all packed neatly inside a metal body, to boot.

Other Needs?

Removable battery not quite important to you? You’ll find that there are a ton of Android devices out there for you to buy, whether you’re looking for the best options from your carrier or something with chops in a specific area. Be sure to check out our other Best Smartphones lists if you’re having trouble nailing down your next purchase.
