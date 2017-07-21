Jul 21st, 2017

As we barrel through the dog days of Summer, there is one thing to be clear of – new phones are coming. These upcoming devices may be able to replace the ones that you’ve owned for just a few months, but that doesn’t mean those “old” devices should just be forgotten.

Samsung is doing its part to remind everyone about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and has teamed up with Best Buy to give everyone some excellent deals for these devices. Starting off with Samsung, the company has just launched the Coral Blue variant and is offering up to at least $150 off the either the carrier-locked or unlocked versions.

The company is also running a special promotion where you can save up to at least $300 up front if you trade in a pre-determined device. Here’s the list of devices that will be accepted:

Whew. That’s a lot of phones that can be accepted to save yourself at least $300 on a brand new Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus. If you’re worried about this discount being limited to the Coral Blue variant, don’t fret, the discount is applicable to all color variants.

Finally, Best Buy is running a similar deal for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Verizon and Sprint (through Best Buy) are offering $300 off the S8 and S8 Plus, while AT&T is offering $200 off. If you want to go the unlocked route, you’ll be able to save $150 on the device of your choosing.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, hit the link below to get a brand new Galaxy S8 for as low as $425.

Best Buy: 

Samsung: Save $300 on the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

[Droid Life]
local_offer    Best Buy   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Official: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23rd

Rumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Cool Bixby commands to try

List of Bixby Voice commands

Update: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

3

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

4

more_vertSamsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9
closeSamsung Galaxy S9 could use the same exact display as the S8/S8+

Samsung is reportedly planning to use the same Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 for next year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, only with one big new feature…

5

more_vertUpdate: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls
closeUpdate: It’s not just the OnePlus 5 that can’t make 911 calls

Anecdotal reports suggest it’s more than just the OnePlus 5 device that can’t make calls. Lots of Android phone owners are reporting the reboot issue.

6

more_vertRumor Roundup: Moto Z2 Force
closeHere’s everything we know about the Moto Z2 Force so far

The Moto Z2 Force is due to be unveiled on July 25th, and we’re here to take a look at everything we’ve seen regarding what the device is expected to bring to the market once it is launched.

7

more_vertHow to unlock PC with Galaxy S8
closeHow to unlock a Windows 10 PC with the Samsung Galaxy S8

Instead of typing in your password on your PC like a caveman, you can use the fingerprint scanner on your phone. It will make you feel like Tony Stark.

8

more_vertList of Bixby Voice commands
closeFull List of Bixby Voice Commands for Galaxy S8 & S8+

Bixby can do pretty much anything you can do. It can even go so far as to scroll up and down on webpages for you. The idea is for you to be completely hands-free.

9

more_vertRumor Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note 8
closeHere’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (so far)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to be launching by the end of August, so we take a look at everything regarding the device to determine what’s going to be coming.

10

more_vertNokia 8 press renders leak, flagship specs, thick bezels
closeNokia 8 leaks with dual Zeiss cameras, bezels that are thicker than a Snicker

We’ve seen our fair share of leaks these past weeks cluing us in on a pair of new Nokia handsets coming around the bend. Today, press renders of the Nokia 8, the company’s 2017 flagship device, have been leaked.