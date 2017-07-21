As we barrel through the dog days of Summer, there is one thing to be clear of – new phones are coming. These upcoming devices may be able to replace the ones that you’ve owned for just a few months, but that doesn’t mean those “old” devices should just be forgotten.

Samsung is doing its part to remind everyone about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and has teamed up with Best Buy to give everyone some excellent deals for these devices. Starting off with Samsung, the company has just launched the Coral Blue variant and is offering up to at least $150 off the either the carrier-locked or unlocked versions.

The company is also running a special promotion where you can save up to at least $300 up front if you trade in a pre-determined device. Here’s the list of devices that will be accepted:

Whew. That’s a lot of phones that can be accepted to save yourself at least $300 on a brand new Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus. If you’re worried about this discount being limited to the Coral Blue variant, don’t fret, the discount is applicable to all color variants.

Finally, Best Buy is running a similar deal for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Verizon and Sprint (through Best Buy) are offering $300 off the S8 and S8 Plus, while AT&T is offering $200 off. If you want to go the unlocked route, you’ll be able to save $150 on the device of your choosing.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, hit the link below to get a brand new Galaxy S8 for as low as $425.

