Jul 21st, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Loopsie

Loopsie is a simple app that allows you to create cinemagraphs on your phone. A cinemagraph is a mix between a photo and a video. The quality is usually much better than a GIF, but it still has movement. This is achieved by animating small sections instead of the entire image. Loopsie makes it easy to create your own.

DOWNLOAD: Loopsie

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: Unreleased
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Fast Finder

Tired of scrolling through long list of apps? Tired of looking for a particular file through thousands of files? With Fast Finder, you can enter the app name or file name and the app will search those files for you. This makes it super easy to find what you need.

DOWNLOAD: Fast Finder

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

3. 4vid

4vid is an app that allows you to download videos from many video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and more. You don’t need to sign up nor subscribe to any service to download the video you want. Just paste the video URL and you’re done.

DOWNLOAD: 4vid

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

4. Calculator: The Game

This game takes place in a calculator with a friendly personality. In each level, you are tasked with making the goal number in a number of moves listed. The keys on the calculator change for each level. You have to use the different numbers and operations to make the number in the goal.

DOWNLOAD: Calculator: The Game

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

5. HHTAN

HHTAN is sort of like the classic Snake game, but with a twist. There are two goals: making the snake longer and breaking the bricks. However, breaking the bricks will make the snake shorter. You have to balance between the two to keep the snake long for a high score, but also get rid of bricks.

DOWNLOAD: HHTAN

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Best Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

3

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSamsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9
closeSamsung Galaxy S9 could use the same exact display as the S8/S8+

Samsung is reportedly planning to use the same Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 for next year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, only with one big new feature…

6

more_vertRumor Roundup: Moto Z2 Force
closeHere’s everything we know about the Moto Z2 Force so far

The Moto Z2 Force is due to be unveiled on July 25th, and we’re here to take a look at everything we’ve seen regarding what the device is expected to bring to the market once it is launched.

7

more_vertUpdate: More devices rebooting when making 911 calls
closeUpdate: It’s not just the OnePlus 5 that can’t make 911 calls

Anecdotal reports suggest it’s more than just the OnePlus 5 device that can’t make calls. Lots of Android phone owners are reporting the reboot issue.

8

more_vertHow to unlock PC with Galaxy S8
closeHow to unlock a Windows 10 PC with the Samsung Galaxy S8

Instead of typing in your password on your PC like a caveman, you can use the fingerprint scanner on your phone. It will make you feel like Tony Stark.

9

more_vert$99 ZTE phone from AT&T
closeZTE Blade Spark is a $99 phone on AT&T Prepaid

Not everyone can afford (or wants) a super expensive flagship phone. Sometimes you just want something cheap and simple. The ZTE Blade Spark is exactly that. It costs just $99 on AT&T Prepaid.

10

more_vertGoogle Play Music New Release Radio launches
closeGoogle’s New Release Radio lets you listen to a fortnight’s worth of new music for free

New Release Radio is a special station for both free and paid listeners comprised of the newest tracks from the last 2 weeks, and it’s now available for all Google Play Music listeners.