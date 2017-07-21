Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Loopsie

Loopsie is a simple app that allows you to create cinemagraphs on your phone. A cinemagraph is a mix between a photo and a video. The quality is usually much better than a GIF, but it still has movement. This is achieved by animating small sections instead of the entire image. Loopsie makes it easy to create your own.

DOWNLOAD: Loopsie Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Fast Finder

Tired of scrolling through long list of apps? Tired of looking for a particular file through thousands of files? With Fast Finder, you can enter the app name or file name and the app will search those files for you. This makes it super easy to find what you need.

DOWNLOAD: Fast Finder Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

3. 4vid

4vid is an app that allows you to download videos from many video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and more. You don’t need to sign up nor subscribe to any service to download the video you want. Just paste the video URL and you’re done.

DOWNLOAD: 4vid Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

4. Calculator: The Game

This game takes place in a calculator with a friendly personality. In each level, you are tasked with making the goal number in a number of moves listed. The keys on the calculator change for each level. You have to use the different numbers and operations to make the number in the goal.

DOWNLOAD: Calculator: The Game Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

5. HHTAN

HHTAN is sort of like the classic Snake game, but with a twist. There are two goals: making the snake longer and breaking the bricks. However, breaking the bricks will make the snake shorter. You have to balance between the two to keep the snake long for a high score, but also get rid of bricks.

DOWNLOAD: HHTAN Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

