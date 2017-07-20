And there it is, folks. Fans of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series will only have to wait a little over a month before it’s unveiled. We received an invite today for Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York where they say they’ll be introducing their “newest mobile device.”

In case there was any question as to what that device may be, Samsung’s teaser image is pretty clear: the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled on August 23rd at an Unpacked event in New York.

Of course for those unable to attend, Samsung will be live streaming the event so you can watch from home. We’re sure plenty more leaks about the device are still ahead of us, leading up to the Note 8’s official release, so stay tuned.