We’ve been doing this Android thing long enough to know that occasionally Google will debut new apps or features on iOS before they hit their own mobile OS. This usually has to do with two different teams working on each platform and when you only have to focus on a handful of devices (iPhone, iPad), the process is dramatically sped up.

Motion Stills is one of those iOS exclusive apps I always envied. The app is able to take video clips on your device and either combine them into short movies, stabilize, and convert them into GIFs for easy sharing on social media. After a little over a year on iOS, it’s finally available on Android. Here’s the feature set:

Capture a short 3s clip with a simple tap or condense up to a minute of video into an easy-to-watch clip using the Fast Forward mode.

Share your Motion Stills as looping GIFs or videos directly with your friends.

Create movies by combining clips with a simple swipe to the right.

Browse your recorded clips in a stream, or flip through them one-by-one and watch them auto-play.

Motion Stills worked great with the iPhone’s Live Photos feature — something more than a few Android OEMs have successfully imitated — so I guess it was time to finally release the app on Android. As long as your device is running Android 5.1 and higher, you should be good to go. You can grab Motion Still via the Play link below.